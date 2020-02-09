World Acceptance’s (WRLD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WRLD. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,111. The company has a current ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 19.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.81. World Acceptance has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $175.78. The company has a market cap of $646.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.26.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

