Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Position Boosted by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WWD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $118.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $88.78 and a 52-week high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 13.32%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,581,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $407,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,743,103.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

