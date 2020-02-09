Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $210.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson has a fifty-two week low of $160.97 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.88.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

