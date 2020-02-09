William Blair Reiterates “Buy” Rating for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. William Blair also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $436.00.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $387.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.13. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $349.71 and a 12-month high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.14, for a total value of $3,301,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,805 shares in the company, valued at $13,998,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,345 shares of company stock worth $8,084,415. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

