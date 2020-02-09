Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,978,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,276,000 after purchasing an additional 66,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,370,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,111 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,853,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 479,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,740,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,588,000 after purchasing an additional 310,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Consumer Edge cut Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

NWL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. 2,762,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

