Whittier Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 1,000 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,384,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.71. The stock had a trading volume of 49,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,147. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.37 and its 200-day moving average is $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

