Whittier Trust Co. Makes New $72,000 Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Robert Half International by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $59.23. 559,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,824. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.34% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.