Whittier Trust Co. Invests $45,000 in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,045 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 85,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The India Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

