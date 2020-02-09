Whittier Trust Co. Has $100,000 Stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 111.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,269,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 25,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.12. 221,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,246. Logitech International SA has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 36,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,719,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,001 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

