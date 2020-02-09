Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 785.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Shares of KYN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. 629,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,288. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

In other Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt news, President James C. Baker bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $722,500.00.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

