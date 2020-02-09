Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,113,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

PAA has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.