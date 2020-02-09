Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 495 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.26. 810,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,496. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $105.13 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. First Analysis cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

