Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 990 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 119.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 118.4% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.95. 2,307,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

