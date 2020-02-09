WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. National Securities upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $287.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 40.72%. Analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $4,667,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $87,654.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 28.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth $166,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

