Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 51.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 17,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

