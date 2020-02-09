Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $31.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

PRSP opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. Perspecta has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRSP. FMR LLC increased its position in Perspecta by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Perspecta by 425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 328,090 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Perspecta by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,107,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after acquiring an additional 252,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Perspecta by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,528,000 after acquiring an additional 222,338 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Perspecta by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,663,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,976,000 after acquiring an additional 181,975 shares during the period.

