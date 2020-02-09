Wells Fargo & Co Boosts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $130.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $105.14 on Friday. FMC has a 1 year low of $70.62 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in FMC by 130.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

