Wedbush Reaffirms Hold Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Wedbush reiterated their hold rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.28.

Roku stock opened at $124.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.90. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.43 and a beta of 1.64. Roku has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $265,491.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $49,365.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,081 shares of company stock worth $33,753,344. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roku by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Roku by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 588,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

