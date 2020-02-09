WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 43,234 Shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its stake in shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,234 shares during the period. LSI Industries accounts for about 1.8% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 3.34% of LSI Industries worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in LSI Industries by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 434,017 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 409,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYTS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. 130,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $179.61 million, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. LSI Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $6.98.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

