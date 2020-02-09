WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 375 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.09. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $68.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,590 shares of company stock worth $1,201,237 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.