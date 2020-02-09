WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 2,095 Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.22% of Triumph Group worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGI. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. 470,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,746. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. Triumph Group Inc has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.84.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

