WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,538 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 1.2% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,951. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

