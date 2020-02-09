WealthTrust Axiom LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 58.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 234,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,185 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Shares of CEF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 267,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,741. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $15.55.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

