WealthTrust Axiom LLC Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $125,245,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after buying an additional 920,462 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 457.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after buying an additional 778,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 84.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,230,000 after buying an additional 666,577 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after buying an additional 419,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 621,484 shares of company stock worth $78,837,446. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.70. 4,331,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

