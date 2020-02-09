Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on W. Argus raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of W stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.31. 927,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,919. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.93. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $78.61 and a 52-week high of $173.72.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $437,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $501,759.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,615,074.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,772,000 after buying an additional 183,283 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,136,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 11.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,245,000 after buying an additional 58,223 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 88.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 514,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,660,000 after buying an additional 240,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 304.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 232,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after buying an additional 175,234 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

