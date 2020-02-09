Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 255 ($3.35).

Several other analysts have also commented on WJG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of LON:WJG opened at GBX 245 ($3.22) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.96. The firm has a market cap of $626.52 million and a P/E ratio of 15.61. Watkin Jones has a twelve month low of GBX 195.40 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 260 ($3.42). The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

