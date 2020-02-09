Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

WAFD opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18. Washington Federal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.32 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 29.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

