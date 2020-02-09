Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.71.

NYSE HCC traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.11. 453,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,009,000 after acquiring an additional 419,320 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,908,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,612,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 131.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 145,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,064,000.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

