Wanchain Trading Up 25.8% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $34.12 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003185 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Kucoin and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009001 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns, DragonEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.