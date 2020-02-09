Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Boosted by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 34.3% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $1,362,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 33.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,939,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,267,083. The company has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.