Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $643,745,000 after acquiring an additional 735,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $91,224,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

