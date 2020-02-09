Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $116.45. 3,689,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,581,766. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.91 and a 200-day moving average of $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $95.14 and a 12-month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

