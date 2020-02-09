Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0399 on Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. Wagerr has a total market cap of $7.40 million and $14,974.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 206,933,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,554,165 tokens. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

