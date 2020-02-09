W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of W W Grainger worth $18,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 1,570.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 134,929 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 13.2% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $8.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.70. The stock had a trading volume of 578,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,092. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.09 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Gabelli upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.82.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

