W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average is $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $79.71.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.74 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 73.47%. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 7.1% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 83,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 624.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 521,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

