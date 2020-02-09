VouchForMe (IPL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,670.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $952,120.00 and approximately $29,670.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Coinbe.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

