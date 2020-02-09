Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,173,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,226. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,878,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 9,592.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,287,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,626,000 after buying an additional 1,273,834 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,156,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,847,000 after buying an additional 1,244,778 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,196,000 after buying an additional 1,180,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $20,723,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

