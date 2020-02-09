Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) & ENEVA S A/S (NYSE:ENEVY) Critical Survey

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) and Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ENEVA S A/S and Vistra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Vistra Energy 0 0 8 0 3.00

Vistra Energy has a consensus price target of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.86%. Given Vistra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vistra Energy is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

Profitability

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Vistra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51% Vistra Energy 4.40% 5.01% 1.50%

Volatility & Risk

ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, meaning that its stock price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistra Energy has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Vistra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A Vistra Energy $9.14 billion 1.19 -$54.00 million ($0.02) -1,115.00

ENEVA S A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vistra Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Vistra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Vistra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vistra Energy beats ENEVA S A/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENEVA S A/S Company Profile

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of February 26, 2018, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 14,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 4,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.

