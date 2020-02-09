Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $29.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,079.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,095,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,161. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,887.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,813.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,055.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

