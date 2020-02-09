Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.15-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75-1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Vista Outdoor also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.15-0.20 EPS.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 866,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,839. The company has a market cap of $544.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.90. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $424.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

