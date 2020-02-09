Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75-1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Vista Outdoor also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.15-0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSTO. ValuEngine cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Sunday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 866,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,839. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $544.73 million, a P/E ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $10.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $424.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.