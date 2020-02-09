Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,513 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 105,479 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $4,689,596.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 318,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,583,232 in the last 90 days. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACAD stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 802,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,082. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $53.70.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

