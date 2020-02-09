Virtu Financial LLC Trims Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,585 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,507 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 30.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,370,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,111 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at about $20,203,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 317.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,360,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,965 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,828,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Consumer Edge lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Shares of NYSE NWL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $22.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

