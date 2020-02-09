Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro by 79.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of EUO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.25. 176,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,185. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22.

