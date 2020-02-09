Virtu Financial LLC Takes $934,000 Position in Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,980 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Entegra Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Entegra Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegra Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegra Financial by 43.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 478,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after buying an additional 143,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entegra Financial by 61.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Entegra Financial by 66.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegra Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Entegra Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

ENFC stock remained flat at $$30.16 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,928. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Entegra Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $209.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Entegra Financial had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter.

In other Entegra Financial news, Director Beverly Mason sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $120,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,960 shares in the company, valued at $88,888.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Entegra Financial

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegra Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegra Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.