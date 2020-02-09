Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. acquired 40,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,359,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35 shares in the company, valued at $6,405. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Swann set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.63.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,994. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $257.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.89.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.84% and a negative return on equity of 3,281.61%. The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

