Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 22,671 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 258.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,671 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. 2,172,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,852. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSBC. Berenberg Bank lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.59.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

