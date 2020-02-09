Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $967,000 Investment in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $163.11. The company had a trading volume of 540,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.11. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $124.11 and a twelve month high of $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.86 and a 200-day moving average of $164.46.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

