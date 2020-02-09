Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,916 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $1,686,131.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,529.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $94,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,368.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,108 shares of company stock valued at $55,688,381 over the last three months. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,000. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $138.78 and a 12 month high of $313.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.79. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.51, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.74.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.24.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

