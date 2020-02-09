Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 407.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PEP stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $145.37. 3,138,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,018. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $111.88 and a one year high of $145.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $201.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.72.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

